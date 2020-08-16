CDD laments growing tension ahead of Edo gov election



The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has called on politicians in Nigeria to reduce the tension building up ahead of the September 19, 2020, Edo state governorship election.



A statement by it’s Director Idayat Hassan, made available to the media at the weekend urged political parties and their candidates to focus the conversation in the remaining period of the campaign on development and governance issues.



The statement also called for the enforcement of provisions of the Electoral Act to prosecute political actors seeking to undermine the election, while urging INEC, political parties, the media, CSOs and community groups to engage the electorate in conversations which will highlight the problem of disinformation.



“The initiative must educate voters on how to identify and discountenance fake news, misinformation and disinformation; it equally called for dissemination of peace messages to reduce the tension and build voter confidence in the electoral process,” the statement said.



The statement noted some activities exhibited by political actors in the state seeks to undermine the election, stressing that if not urgently addressed, these challenges would compromise the elections and taint the sanctity of the vote.



In its pre-election briefing paper titled: New Allegiances, Familiar Faces A Preview of Edo’s 2020 Gubernatorial Election, the CDD observed that since the start of the Edo governorship election campaign, there has been rampant defacing or outright destruction of campaign billboards by supporters of rival partisan camps in the state.



The report said the trend, as documented by CDD observers on the ground, show that in the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), campaign billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are targeted and defaced and vice versa. CDD observers also reported that foot soldiers of politicians across the state, especially in rural communities, have engaged in the exchange of verbal abuses, hate songs and chants, capable of provoking violent confrontation at a localised level. The statement therefore called for adoption of issue-based campaigns, saying the dearth of engaging conversations, which will enable citizens, know the candidate and party with the best governance ideas had undermined the very essence of the electoral process.



It also warned against the near-exclusive focus by candidates and key party figures on hauling personal insults has led to the rise of hate speech, fake news, and wanton destruction of campaign materials in the build-up to election day. The statement further said the CDD’s observations and interactions have suggested that there is a stockpiling of small arms and light weapons in the state, adding that asides the July 25, 2020, violence which erupted at the King Square in Benin, there have been several minor skirmishes and near-violent incidents especially when rival party supporters are on campaign processions.



“In one campaign rally in Okpella town in Etsako East Local Government Area, an open display of arms was documented,” the statement said. “Top on the list of threats outlined in the report is the compliance challenges posed as a result of the disregard for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention protocols outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) policy on conducting elections in the context of the pandemic.



“Close observation of recent campaign rallies by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State showed the parties disregarding precautionary measures for COVID-19 prevention,” the statement said.



“While some campaign rallies in Benin City, which were televised to a national audience, observed protocols such as the wearing of face masks and the observance of social distancing, political rallies in small towns and rural areas have largely ignored these requirements,” the statement added.