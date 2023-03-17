CDD on Saturday March 18 2023 governorship election: Disruptions likely in Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial polls, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has predicted that Rivers, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and Sokoto are key states that may be hit by violence, and election-specific disruptions.

This, the CDD said, could portend dangers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s ability to conduct credible elections.

CDD Director Idayat Hassan said this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

She also predicted there would be closely contested races in Cross River, Delta, Enugu and Zamfara, whilst Adamawa could see the election of Nigeria’s first female governor.

She said the southeast geo-political zone represents the best chance for the Labour Party to build on the gains made during the 25 February polls.

“Our analysis enables us to make some predictions on how the elections will unfold. Closely contested races will likely increase election-related violence; INEC staff will be targets of intimidation and co-option from politically aligned actors; with efforts to manipulate voting processes most likely to target voter suppression in strongholds of political opponents through ballot box snatching and the destruction of election materials,” CDD said.

She said the CDD also projected that based on the most recent off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun, turnout for the March 18 governorship polls could be higher than the 27% recorded for the general election.

The frontline democracy and public policy think-tank however noted that there could be significant variation between states and geopolitical zones with the competitiveness of the race and insecurity risks being defined.

It said: “Our analysis of the National Assembly results shows important variation in who voters cast ballots for across the three races.

“This is especially key as misinformation and disinformation that amplifies divisive identity rhetoric at the state level will continue to be a feature of the electoral environment.

“The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) released its analysis of the key issues likely to shape the electoral process and outcomes when voters head to the polls to elect governors in 28 States and House of Assembly members in 36 states of the federation.

“The rigorous 15-page pre-election brief notes that voters in 17 states will elect new governors, while incumbents will be on the ballot in the remaining 11 states where the governorship polls will be held.

“The analysis stressed that the credibility of the process will be critical, but will be challenged by the threat of violence. CDD also warned that logistical obstacles linked to violence, cash and fuel scarcity would be issues to contend with in the course of the governorship elections.

“In terms of the perception of the electoral umpire, CDD warned that decreased trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the delays and technical issues that undermined the polls on 25 February would present challenges.”

APC support groups back Rivers PDP

In a related development, some forty-eight political support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Sim Fubara.

Addressing the Support Groups at Obi Wali international Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike said all the G-5 governors wanted was equity and justice between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

Wike, who was represented by the state PDP chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, supported the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last presidential polls.

“As you mentioned, core APC people who supported Asiwaju, who supported your party, at the point decided to identify with Rivers State, identify with leaders of Rivers State under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the support groups, Director of Protocols in the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers state, Chief Tony Okocha, said the decision was to reciprocate what the governor did for the party for the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the state.

Okocha said: “We have looked at your track record, we have seen indelible marks, we have seen your political landscape and we thought that it is only necessary to have continuation and consolidation.

“Outside continuity and consolidation, we have also found, looking at the mission Statement, of one young vibrant man, soft spoken, professional in the person of Siminalaye Fubara.

“We are also told, Your Excellency that you support that candidate and so, our people have agreed that we will join you to support that candidate

“We have said it also good that we reciprocate your gesture that in February 25, when some of our leaders in APC were voting against our presidential candidate, the PDP in Rivers state, under your able leadership, was supporting and voting for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers state PDP has denied working in cahoots with INEC to rig Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections

The party described the allegations made by five governorship candidates, including that of the APC, Tonye Cole as “the banter of half-wits who are busy quarrelling with even the air that they breath while they quarrel with their tools.”

Director of Publicity and Communications of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said: “We have heard about the plot of some political parties, including the APC, Labour and the SDP to bomb INEC offices at the grassroots.

“These political parties that are accusing INEC and everybody, including security officials involved in the electoral process of conniving with the PDP to rig Saturday’s elections in the State are like farmers who failed to take advantage of the early rains to plant their crops.

“Simply put, these parties failed woefully to campaign effectively for their candidates while the PDP went round the State to sell its agenda to the people.

“Rather than campaigning among the people, they made this year’s election a media event. Now that they know the people are prepared to vote for the PDP, they are crying wolf.

“INEC is not a political party. This point must be stressed. Elections are won in the field where voters cast their votes, not at collation centres.

“The same political parties which are blowing hot air are the same ones who are planning to attack and kill defenseless electoral officers all in attempt to disrupt the elections and the collation of results.”

Jonathan cautions politics

Also in an admonition ahead of the poll, former President Goodluck Jonathan has admonished politicians against do-or-die politics.

He said this admonition Thursday at Sampou community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa state shortly after paying a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri over the demise of his father, Pa Abraham Diri.

Jonathan stressed that politics should be about service and not about self, urging politicians to wait for God’s time to get into leadership positions.

He said in a democracy, the people play a critical role and wondered why those who aspire to lead want to force themselves on the people.

He also advised people of the state to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the House of Assembly elections.

Speaking on the late Pa Diri, Jonathan said the death of a parent was painful but urged the family of the departed to take solace in the worthy legacies he left.

The former president noted that the fact that Pa Diri produced a governor meant he inculcated good virtues in his children and prayed God to give the Diri family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “Leadership is not by force. It is about serving the people. So, if you want to lead the people, you cannot kill them before you lead them.

“In Bayelsa, the challenges will be minimal because we do not have governorship election on Saturday. But I urge our people to conduct themselves well.”

He further stated: “When you go for condolence visit, sometimes you lack words. We are lucky that our father lived for 88 years but that is not the most important. What you will be remembered for is what matters. From the messages so far, it is clear he lived a worthy life.

“He had good qualities that probably helped him produce a governor. We have come to join the governor and members of his family and community to console you and the rest of the family.”

Responding, Governor Diri described the visit of the former president as special, saying his family and community were strengthened by his presence.

He traced his relationship with Jonathan to when he was deputy governor in the state, saying he became very close to him until he became governor and appointed him commissioner in his administration.

IGP orders movement restriction

And as part of security measures during the poll, Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement from 12 am to 6 pm Saturday across the country, excluding the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The police boss also directed the enforcement of the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. Similarly, state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits were also barred from participating in election security management.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a press statement Thursday in Abuja.

“Sequel to the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 18, 2023, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on Election Day in all states where elections will be conducted with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, election observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, among others on essential duties,” the statement reads in part.

Similarly, he said: “The IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“The IGP, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

“He also urges the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.”

