CDS, Naval Chief task newly promoted Rear Admirals on handwork, dedication

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General LEO Irabor has tasked the newly promoted 21 Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy on dedication to justify their elevation.

General Irabor stated this Thursday at their decoration ceremony held at Naval headquarters Abuja.

He said: “What is so unique about this year’s promotion exercise was that the process was quite a rigorous one. So for you to have been found worthy of this elevation means that you are the best among the best.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff in his remarks said that the new rank you now wear calls for higher responsibilities. I think you must take that very seriously.

Irabor also urged men and officers of the Nigerian Navy to ensure that they protect the nation’s maritime environment because it is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

“May I also, in a very special way, remind you that for you whose main areas of interest lie within the maritime domain that you occupy the centre stage of our economy, why? The maritime domain is the centre of gravity of our economy. The mainstay of our economy is within the area where you are so dominant. This therefore means you must ensure that this base is not brought to the lowest ebb. That is the reason why I have to join and counsel every one of you and by extension all the officers and rating of the Nigerian Navy must ensure that every form of maleficent within the maritime domain is properly addressed,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo charged the newly promoted officers to justify the confidence reposed on them by working hard.

He also warned all officers and ratings who collude with criminal elements in sabotaging the efforts of the Navy in securing the mainstay of the economy by engaging in illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft to desist from doing so.

He said: “The Navy in collaboration with other security agencies have continuously strived to protect the economic mainstay of the country through various operations to counter illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft in the country.

“While there are significant achievements in the fight against these maritime crimes, there are a pocket of personnel still colluding with criminals to sabotage these efforts. Let me therefore warn that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures emplaced to checkmate illegalities will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law of the land.

“Note that as leaders of the Service, you are expected to be above board and ensure that your subordinates equally buy into the zero-tolerance stance of the NN against all forms of illegalities and criminalities at sea and ashore.”

Related

No tags for this post.