CDS to flag off exercise Sky Lock for 3 Services Monday

As parts of efforts effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is set to conduct a Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) code named Exercise SKY LOCK for 3 Services War Colleges

A statement by Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko said the exercise is for participants of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN) and Air Force War College Nigeria (AWCN).

The statement reads, “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, is scheduled to conduct a Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) for the participants of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN) and Air Force War College Nigeria (AWCN) from 1 – 7 November, 2021 at the Army War College, Nigeria premises located at WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja.

“The exercise nicknamed Exercise SKY LOCK is the maiden edition to be organized by the DHQ for the 3 Services War Colleges at the instance of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor. The key objective of the training is to enable participants effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling Nigeria using a joint and multi-agency approach.

“The exercise involves the aspects of national security, interagency coordination, logistics planning, counter terrorism and counter insurgency and stabilization operations. It would also provide forum for the participants who are being trained as operational commanders and staff to practice planning, preparation and conduct of these aspects under different scenarios.

“The one- week exercise will draw umpires, observers and visitors from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Paramilitary, and international military assistance partners, among others. The Chief of Defence Staff would be the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony of the exercise on Monday, 1 November, 2021 by 0900 hours.”