Ceasefire: Russia tables conditions for Ukraine 

A Russian spokesman spoke about a possible ceasefire on Monday, stating that Russia told Ukraine it is prepared to halt its military operations “in a moment” if Kyiv fulfills several conditions.

Among them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, was that Ukraine cease all military action, change its constitution to enshrine military neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory after the Russian invasion of 2014, and give official recognizance to the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent nations.

Monday’s statement was the clearest Russian proposal so far regarding the terms for calling off its invasion of Ukraine, now in its twelfth day.

Reuters reports that Peskov stated in a telephone interview that Ukrainian officials are aware of the conditions, “And they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment,” he added.

So far there has been no reaction from any Ukrainian government official or spokesperson.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing the greatest movement of peoples since WWII, has involved bombardments and sieges of major Ukrainian cities, the assault on port cities such as Mariupol and Kharkiv and the deliberate targeting of apartment buildings and other civilian structures.

Launched on Feb. 24, the Russian invasion has provoked almost universal outrage across the world, and led to punishing sanctions on Moscow.

Contrary to what some might have anticipated, however, Monday’s statement did not say that Russia was seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine, stating it was “not true” that it was demanding that the capital city of Kyiv be handed over.

“We really are finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot,” Peskov said in Russia’s announcement of ceasefire conditions.

Regarding Ukrainian military neutrality, Peskov said: “They should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc,” adding: “We have also spoken about how they should recognise that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognise that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states. And that’s it. It will stop in a moment.”