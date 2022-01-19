CECPC approves schedule of activities for APC national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said it has considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the 26th February, 2022 party’s national convention.



Yobes state governor Mai Mala Buni had announced on Tuesday that the party will hold it national convention on the 26 of February.

Releasing its schedule of activities after its 19th regular meeting Wednesday in Abuja, the party said it will receive interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee on the 31th of January 2022.



The statement signed by the national secretary John James Akpanudoedehe, said the consideration and adoption of reports of State Congresses will take 02/02/2022

“Inauguration of the State Executives – 03/02/2022. Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022

“Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before 19/02/2022. Publication of Sub-Committees – 19/02/2022

“Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – 20th – 22nd of February. 2022

“Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – 23/02/2022. Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – 24th – 25th of February 2022

“National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – 26/02/2022. National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – 28/02/2022