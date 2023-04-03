Celebrating Babayo Mustapha Charity Foundation

Humanity is the only language that is best understood by individuals of proven hospitality and character; people with big hearts are the light of society.

The star of our community has done it again, shining and brightening people’s lives. On March 25, 2023, the Babayo Mustapha Charity Foundation, under the chairmanship of Bello Mustapha and Kogunan Katagum, distributed over 400 bags of rice, maize flour, and sugar to the economically disadvantaged individuals as Ramadan support for them to break their fast.

This foundation has been positively impacting the lives of the less privileged for quite some time now, ranging from financial assistance to the downtrodden to scholastic support to undergraduate students in different higher institutions of learning.

Also, part of his community services is the furnishing of mosques with mini solar inverters, a gesture that’s immensely appreciated by the people of our community.

Koguna is the true replica of the late Mustapha Babayo (may he continue to rest in peace) in giving assistance to the people and wearing smiles on commoners’ faces.

Many, including those outside the Azare community, celebrate the Kogunan of Katagum, a man of the people, the son of the soil, and the most celebrated pillar of our community.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare,

Bauchi state

