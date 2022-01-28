Celebrating King Mohammed Adah and his developmental strides

The ever bustling Nigeria business community continued to witness great strides with the activity of big player and Super-entrepreneur philanthropist like King Mohammed Adah Ochacho.

King Moh as fondly called by his admirers hails from Otukpo in Benue state. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Ochacho Group of Companies. A fleet of companies that operates in Real estates, hospitality, Financial Services, Farming, Airline, Oil and Gas, Baking business, Ochacho Natural Water, Pharmaceutical and Superstores.

Born on 25th August 1977, in Kaduna to Elder Benson Adah and Hajiya Hauwa Ali Ochacho Aloga, he had his primary education at Army Day Nursery and Primary School, Makurdi, from 1981 to 1988; his secondary school education in Saint Francis College, Otukpo, from 1989 to 1993; and, his University education at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, from 1998 to 2002, where he graduated with B.Sc. Economics.

Moh who started out in 2008; and, his Ochacho Foundation in 2018, he is presently worth millions of dollars in cash reserves, and estate holdings.

Today, the Ochacho Group is one of the leading international real estate brands in Nigeria with four worldclass mega estates in Abuja, and, is about to deploy a 33-storey highrise in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, to accommodate seven hundred families.

King Moh’s entrepreneurial genius, Ochacho has so far produced over 25,000 homes and has a standing staff strength of 1,200 professionals and artisans throughout Nigeria with an equipment store for state-of-the-art construction and maintenance machinery estimated at nearly USD$2m.

The Company’s subscriber base includes: Multinational Concerns, Government Ministries and Departments, Security Agencies, Indigenous Corporate Establishments, Professional Cooperatives, High Net Worth Business Moguls, Entertainment Celebrities, Commercial Estate Retailers, Private Asset Merchants, Real Estate Business Investors, Mid-class Home Owners, Public and Civil Servants, Young and Upcoming Personalities, etc.

Ochacho Foundation, the philanthropic face of the Ochacho Empire, is a social powerhouse of: (a) Educational scholarship programmes that have bettered the lot of over thousands of indigent Nigerian students at all levels of education; (b) Public road infrastructure development programmes that have repaired, revamped and/or upgraded several stretches of public roads in the Otukpo Ohimini; (c) Public education infrastructure development programmes that have repaired, revamped many public schools, and counting, in Otukpo -Ohimini; (d) Public street lighting programmes that have provided and deployed over 10,000 modern street-lamps in Otukpo-Ohimini; (e) Free portable drinking water provision programmes through water tankers and community boreholes, mainly in Otukpo-Ohimini; (f) Free feeding and hunger relief programmes for countless indigent Nigerians and Nigerian communities particulary around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Otukpo-Ohimini; (g) Free medical assistance programmes to indigent Nigerians and Nigerian communities; particularly in Otukpo-Ohimini and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; and, (h) the Annual Ochacho Camival, which started in 2020 – a Recreational Yuletide Season Gospel and R&B/Pop Musical Concert for Otukpo township.

The Ochacho empire is today driving the Ochacho Rapid Development Revival (ORDER) through King Mohammed

Adah’s dedication to giving back to society, uplifting the downtrodden, helping the poor, empowering the youth and developing communities, in memory of his late mother, Hajiya Ochacho Aloga.

Although his drive has brought a lot of hostilities but like a trojan horrse, King Moh’ , a national patriot, an affable socialite, a car enthusiast, a football devotee, a quintessential youth role model, a private-enterprise icon, and a committed family-man waxes on.

Married to the delectable Queen Ramatu Mohammed Adah and their union is blessed with five children.

His third child is the young and highly-talented Nigerian Gospel and R&B musician and songwriter, Ice King Ochacho of the ‘I know I can’ and the ‘Ochacho Money go Choke you’ fame.

King Moh is the Wakili Maiginan Kasan of Jiwa Kingdom, AMAC Area Council, Abuja and the Oyame of Otukpo.

Outside these two titles, he does not accept other titles, awards or honours; insisting that whatever good a man does should be left to God Almighty to reward. Over the years, he has politely turned down thousands of proposed titles, awards or honours even while appreciating the proponents for their goodwill towards him.