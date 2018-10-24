Celebrating Sardauna Sakkwato at 80

At seven scores plus ten, he still can be seen behind the steering wheels of old school models and makes of cars, in leisure drive on the streets of Sokoto metropolis.

Like his rides, old, in terms of his years, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji yet exudes awe, elegance, authority, vibe and strength albeit his outward simplicity.

Not one flamboyant in his regalia, he will come across to a stranger as any other ordinary folk. However, beyond the seeming austere physical appearance is embedded a blue blood, profound education, uncommon intelligence, awe-inspiring track records of achievements and towering influence within and beyond the shores of the country.

For now, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji has since 1999 been the Special Adviser on Economics to the governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. The unprecedented status was not because of his regal background but a result of respect and recognition of his antecedents and capacity. He also holds the title of Sardaunan Sakkwato, the revered traditional title popularized and last held by the late Sir Ahmadu Bello. He is a lucky one, one would say, because much as he is deserving of these honours, it is not often that a prophet is welcome in his home.

Born into the family of Alhaji Muhammed Sani eighty years ago today, at Dogan Daji in present day Sokoto state, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji is a direct descendant of Malam Buhari, the first son of the great Usman Danfodio, founder of the historic Sokoto Caliphate. The journey into national and global fora and limelight for Alhaji Abubakar began when, after the completion of conventional Islamic education at a tender age and, his primary school education in Sokoto, he proceeded to Kano, for his secondary school education, which he completed at the famous Government College, Katsina. With a brilliant performance in the then Cambridge Certificate Examination, he was prodded and encouraged by his cousin, the phenomenal Sultan Abubakar III, to take a government scholarship for further studies at the Bournemouth College of Commerce and the University of Reading, Berkshire, where he earned his first degree in Political Economy. He was later at the Hague Institute of Social Services and at the IMF Institute, Washington for Post Graduate Studies.

Fondly called “Triple A”, the reigning Sardauna of Sokoto had his entire public service career in the Federal Civil Service, which began in 1964 at the Federal Ministry of Finance as an Assistant Secretary. He got posted at various times to the Ministries of Industries, Trade, Budget and Planning, among others. He was permanent secretary and then minister, first in the Ministry of Planning and Budget, 1988 to 1990 and, the Ministry of Finance, 1990 to 1991. Abubakar Alhaji capped his glorious service to the country as the nation’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, in mid 1990s.

The Sardaunan Sakkwato etched a number of incisive and remarkable imprints along his path in public service. For instance, he was in the team of Nigerian officials that participated and worked on the bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, which resulted in the establishments of the plethora of industries that littered the country’s landscape in the 70s, 80s and early 90s. The first Chairman of the Delta Steel Company, he also signed all the agreements with Russia for the construction of the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mills, and years later, signed documents for the revival of the now comatose project. As permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, Abubakar Alhaji was on the Nigerian negotiating team for the 1975 Lome Convention on Trade and Aid Agreement between the European Economic Community and 72 countries from Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Similarly, it was his signature that dotted the lines on behalf of Nigeria in the only phenomenal and unprecedented incident of IMF borrowing from the country for the Republic of Ireland in 1974.

A quintessential technocrat, the onetime super permanent secretary has, expectedly, refused to immerse himself into active partisan politics after exiting the civil service. However, he has not ceased to speak his mind on critical national issues of politics and economics. He has spoken, for example, on the need for the government to place greater commitment to the diversification of the economy as a way of averting the consequences of relying majorly on oil. In his recently published opinion on the subject, he warned: “Until Nigeria takes seriously the challenge of developing its agricultural and industrial sectors, for so long shall the country experience economic recession.”

Contrary to what one would expect from a product of a Brettonwood institution and one who played a key role in the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s Adjustment Programme, SAP, which was an economic restructuring programme that pained and jolted Nigerians, Alhaji Alhaji has in recent years become a campaigner against the doctrine that, government has no business in business. He declared: “I am against privatization. I warned the federal government against privatization… Now, where are we heading to after selling them? NEPA has been sold to private investors, but we are in darkness. That some countries recorded success in privatization doesn’t mean Nigeria will succeed.” In other words, the Sardauna is advocating a sort of mixed economy that is rooted and conditioned by the peculiar circumstances of our country rather than whole scale adaptation of what obtains in other countries.

On restructuring, the oracular prince said: “I don’t believe in restructuring Nigeria…The states we have now are too many and Nigeria should not have 36 states… We have 36 governors, 36 houses of assembly, national assembly, commissioners and various other public office holders. So, Nigeria’s money is being used to settle political office holders. People are just playing politics with this issue of restructuring. I strongly believe that what we need is a competent leadership to run the affairs of the country.”

Abubakar Alhaji has been living a fulfilled life. With Hajiya Amina who also is of noble progeny having lived happily as husband and wife for over half a century and searing six children including Aisha Abubakar, current Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, life has indeed smiled on him in multiple ways. The story of Triple A is one of life of accomplishments, resulting from God given cerebral endowments and dint of hard work. Triple A has every reason to be grateful to Almighty Allah SWT for His blessings.

Happy birthday and many happy returns Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, Sardaunan Sakkwato.

Ahmed is a Kaduna based public analyst.

