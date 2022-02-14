Celebrating World Radio Day

“Radio and Trust” is this year’s theme of the World Radio Day. Initially, it was to display to listeners that radio is indeed trustworthy and reliable even with the emergence of television, newspaper, social media and the Internet.

Undoubtedly, radio continues to be seen by people as one of the most trustworthy news sources. Interestingly, to despite its trustworthiness and reliability, it’s cheaper, has wider geographical reach and bigger audience compared to other modes of mass communication.

Thus, the significance of radio can’t be overemphasised as it always entertain, inform and perform the surveillance functions.

Besides, it teaches people how to improve their well-being as well as live in peace and harmony.

As such, it’s very significant for all to get radio as it brings people close to government, especially the rural dwellers who are faraway from government. Radio reaches both the rich and poor, educated and uneducated, young and old, people with disabilities, among others.

Most importantly, radio programmes are broadcast mostly in local languages – nutritional information for mothers, medical updates for health workers, how to avoid a viral infection during an outbreak, agriculture, school lessons, among others.

This implies that radio is life saving technology for human race. People tune to radio first when disaster strikes, survivours need to find lost loved ones, access food, shelter or medical aid, among others.

Radio is a social medium, fostering and encouraging political, social and economic participation as well as engagements in people’s own dialects; calling into the radio programmes to have a say brings rapid community development.

On this note, emphasis should be given to radio and this is by establishing radio stations in the rural areas as it’s the only hope left to the grassroots populace to channel their problems as well as get information on how to improve their well-being.

There is need for the government to establish more community media in the country to carry everybody along. People should also inculcate the habit of listening radio as it’s pivotal to their lives since it deals with majority language.

Abdullahi Sani Umar,Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno state