Editor of Abuja Inquirer Newspaper Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche has just walloped closet rival Mrs Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria (VON) to emerge the new Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter.

Both Candidates were former Secretary of FCT council.

Ogbeche emerged tops after polling 338 votes.

Rafat came second with only 193 votes after a keenly contested election inside the secretariat FCT NUJ.

Details looming…

