Celtic want Liverpool’s Nigerian striker



Scottish champions, Celtic are eager to sign Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, according to reports.

Awoniyi signed for the Premier League champions five years ago but the Nigerian youth international had a difficult time settling down at Anfield to be part of Liverpool first team squad.



Instead, the Ilorin-born striker has been shipped on loan to various clubs across Belgium, Germany, and Holland, including Gent, Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, and most recently Mainz.



The 23-year-old forward’s spell at Mainz, where he scored once in 12 games, did not go as he would have wanted.



But Celtic are eyeing up a move for the 2015 African U-20 champion, as the Scottish giants prepare for the imminent departure of first-choice striker Odsonne Edouard.



Awoniyi is currently valued at €3.2 million (as per transfermarkt), but Celtic may have to cough out three times that figure in securing the services of the youngster.



The Super Eagles hopeful has a contract tying him to Liverpool until the summer of 2023.