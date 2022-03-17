Censorship and the roles of 21st century media 





Nigeria started on a right footing because the leaders of the first Republic were guided by patriotism, nationalism, selflessness, justice and fairness which formed their major traits. Despite our heterogeneous nature, the country was moving as a united and indivisible nation.

The founding fathers had bequeathed sound policies and programmes that should have made the country to be among the global radar. They saw the country in its entirety as their constituency, irrespective of political, tribal, regional or cultural disparities. At that time, Nigeria attained global respect and gained recognition.

Nigerians at home believed in their country through a coordinated media approach. The sad line of the story today is that the media has forced us to be in disarray by creating a circe of confusion and turning Nigerians against each other. Journalism was once a lucrative profession in Nigeria. Unfortunately, today, it is becoming a business of the weak minded.

Nigeria is in conflict with itself and it seems government has lost supervision of the media by allowing it to become a weapon of destruction instead of a tool that should bring together the country as a single entity. Purification of information and lack of proper censorship of our own media, Nigeria is at the mercy of social media influencers.

The Nigerian constitution clearly outlines the functions of the media with a view to bridging the gap between the government and the governed.Therefore, the media are legally mandated to serve as an enlightment platform for government policy formulation and direction, programmes and ideologies, legislation and implementation of the fundamental principles of state policy that are aimed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The media is regarded as a factor in the world that unify forces and creates an avenue for peace and unity to strive to pave a way for growth and development. The emergence of the 21st century media like Facebook, WhatsApp,, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Tiktok has done more damage than good to the hard earned image of Nigeria and Nigerians which will take us years to rebuild.

Today, smartphones has taken over the world media gadgets as users use them from their comfort zones to post and share contents that are destructive. They have failed to coordinate themselves to scrutinise the country’s political, economic and socio-cultural prosperity. It is surprising that media organisations played critical role in the nation’s struggle for independence but are playing destructive role in contemporary Nigeria.

The conflict entrepreneurs and ethnic profilers have used the media to draw battle lines of hatred, religion is weaponised, regional and tribal discrimination are gaining grounds in the current political admosphere.The southern owned media organisations often report against the North while the Northern dominated media platforms under report the South.

Unfortunately, the media has sold itself cheaply to politicians to poison the minds of an average Nigerian with contemptuous ingredients to perpetuate domination and misrepresentation agenda. They have lost both the spirit of patriotism and image they have earned for themselves in the eyes of the world. The nation has been flipped back to the darkness of pre-colonial era and drifted into insecurity and uncertainty.

The #EndSARS protest of 2020 is a lesson the governmental regulatory agencies like the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) need to rise to their responsibilities to censor the media, which are threatening our collective existence as a nation. The ravaging insecurity today calls for media’s urgent ethical guidelines for new operations. The media need to support government’s counter insurgency operations in the North-east, end the feud between farmers/herders in the North-central, the banditry in the North-west, the cessationists in the South-east and other criminalities around the country.

I recommend that the federal government, through the National Assembly, should enact a law that will urgently manage the utterances of the media influencers both visually, print and online to save Nigeria from imminent collapse. There is need to use media to actualise and propagate our diversity in the interest of peace and unity of Nigeria bequeath to by our founding fathers.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative, writes from Bauchi via [email protected].