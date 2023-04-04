Census: Buni inaugurates publicity, security, logistics committees 

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state Tuesday inaugurated the publicity and logistics committees for the 2013 census exercise.

Inaugurating the publicity and logistics committees, Governor Buni said the 2023 census is expected to provide the country with accurate, reliable and acceptable demographic data for both the national budget and other development aspects.

Represented by the secretary to Yobe state government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, Buni stated that in view of this, the state government considered it imperative to constitute the committee composed of people with vast experience in their respective field of endeavours for the successful conduct of the 2023 census exercise.

Buni assured of the readiness of his administration to support the committees and the commission to enable them succeed in the 2023 census.

Earlier in his welcome address, the director, NPC Yobe state, Iyawa D. Madagwa, said the 2013 population and housing census will be the first digital census in the history of the nation, hence the need for all hands to be on deck for its smooth conduct.

He assured of the commitment of the commission to ensure that the census is done rightly and professionally.

