Census: NPC assures of fairness, transparency in recruitment of ad-hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has pledged to be fair and transparent in the recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the conduct of the 2023 housing and population census.

Blueprint reports that the NPC officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the exercise last week.

The national commissioner in charge of Kaduna state, Dr Abdulmalik Duruguwa, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area during the week.

Duruguwa said the application for recruitment was open to all Nigerians, including people living with disabilities.

“As far as we are concerned, we are giving every Nigerian the opportunity to take part in this important national assignment.

“We welcome applications from all Nigerians including civil servants and physical challenged persons.

“There would be no favoritism. If you apply online and you are qualified, you are qualified. You don’t have to know anybody,” he added.

The national commissioner enjoined interested applicants to apply in areas where they are resident and will be deployed accordingly.

He restated the commission’s resolve to conduct a fully digital population census that would be acceptable by all.

“Since the last census in 2006 there have been a lot of demographic changes in the country,” he said.

He solicited the support and cooperation of Nigerians, noting that census was key to national planning and development.

On the issue of security, Duruguwa noted that proper arrangements were being put in place to guarantee the safety of all ad-hoc staff that would be involved in the conduct of the census.