Census: NPC assures of transparent procurement processes 

The National Population Commission (NPC) has expressed commitments to a transparent and accountable procurement processes in the upcoming 2023 population and housing census.

Executive Chairman of the Commission Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, gave the assurance at a 3-day capacity building workshop on procurement skills and project management techniques for members of the commission in Karu, Nasarawa state.

Kwarra stated that the Commission was “leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the procurement processes leading to the next census is transparent”.

According to him, a good procurement function is pivotal in deploying an effective plan, leveraging robust forecasting, market analysis, purchasing processes, and cost reduction methodologies.

“The conduct of this workshop therefore, underscores the determination, commitment and readiness of the Commission to equip the principal personnel in the Commission with new techniques in procurement processes.

“Let me reiterate the commitment of the present Commission and its resolve to make the 2023 Census a resounding success through the adoption of transparent processes in the procurement of goods and services.

“I wish to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the Commission is irrevocably committed to accountability and transparency in expending the funds entrusted in care of the Commission and deliver to this great nation accurate, reliable and acceptable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable national development,” he stressed.

The NPC Chairman further noted that the specific objectives of the workshop were to impart management and focal staff with cutting edge procurement skills and techniques to effectively manage spending and achieve value for money in line with 2007 procurement Act, to introduce tools for managing procurement risks as well as support the strategic objectives of the different organisational operations.

“To ensure synergy between the procurement, general service and other departments.To achieve these set objectives, I urge participants to display commitment and dedication by giving full attention to the content of the workshop because the Commission expects much from you in terms of output,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chief Technical Assistant at UNFPA Collins Opio, stressed the need for early preparations of all procurement processes, stressing that this is key to a successful conduct of the 2023 census.

“If what is procured is not delivered to the person who is supposed to use it on time it becomes useless because if it arrived later it may not be used and thereby be wasted, or if it’s used later it may not yield desired results,” he stressed.

