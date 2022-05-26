The chairman, National Population Commission ((NPC), Nasiru Isa Kwarra, has stated the importance of data to nation- building, saying the upcoming population census will unearth the demographic data needed to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He stated this when he led senior staff of the commission on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Abuja.

He said addressing the security challenges was in line with the vision of the commission.

He also stated that the commission aspires to meet the data needs of all end users and ensure a robust and quality population for national transformation and global competitiveness.

He solicited the support of the NA to enable a peaceful and credible census and housing exercise, saying they are major stakeholders in the conduct of a seamless census exercise.

He lauded troops of the NA for their effort in ongoing campaign against security challenges in the country.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, noted that adequate census data was essential for planning socio economic development of the country.

