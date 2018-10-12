Centenary: 40 teams to participate in 2018 Kaduna polo tournament –President

The Kaduna Polo Club Centenary Tournament will be featuring 40 teams from across the federation, President of Kaduna Polo Club, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar has said.

Addressing pre tournament briefing at the Ahmadu Yakubu Polo Club, Murtala Square, Kaduna on Thursday, the President added that the tournament will feature +20 goal teams in Africa’s most prestigious trophy, the Georgian Cup, with 10 teams expected to feature in the two top trophies.

He said, “all is set for the galloping off of the Kaduna Polo Club Centenary Tournament scheduled to start on Saturday.

We have witnessed an unprecedented turnout of participants and sponsorship for the centenary polo tournament.

We are very happy with what has been achieved.

“The Kaduna Polo Club is rolling out the drums to mark its Centenary, from its inception in 1918 to 2018 and as a result, we have used the opportunity to embark on a massive renovation of the club house as well as its play grounds.

“The tournament starts on Saturday October 13 and ends on Sunday October 21, 2018, 40 teams are expected to participate and there are eight selected matches also to be featured.

The teams would be coming in from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan polo clubs and the Abuja Guards Brigade Polo Club.

“For the Georgian Cup and Emir of Katsina Cup, which are high goal games requiring huge resources, 10 teams would be featuring.

Kaduna ElAmin and Fifth Chukker will feature in Georgian Cup.

This year, the calibre of players expected is also unprecedented.

We are expecting top players and umpires from all over the world.

“Some of the legacies we will be celebrating is to exist for 100 years.

The partnership with First Bank is a record, by next year, we would be celebrating 100 years sponsorship with First Bank,” the Imani Polo Club patro