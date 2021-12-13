Centenary: Kaduna Golf Club commences celebrations with kids clinic

Kaduna Golf Club commenced it’s centenary celebrations on Monday with children golf clinic and competition at the Kaduna Golf Club premises.

The week-long celebration according to the Captain of Kaduna Golf Club, Engr. Aminu Bagudu Ibrahim, will feature staff/caddie tournament on Tuesday, while centenary charity work, visitation to orphanages and cultural night is scheduled for Wednesday.

Addressing sports writers at the Club house on the activities lined up for the event on Monday, Engr. Aminu said there would be tree planting on Wednesday, while a Pro-Am golf tournament takes place Friday and Saturday. The event will be rounded up with a centenary book launch, dinner and awards night.

“On Wednesday there would be centenary tree planting, on Thursday there would be invited professional and category 1 golf tournament. Friday will feature centenary golf tournament for ladies and veterans. On Saturday there would be centenary golf tournament for men.

“Indeed any entity that clocks 100 years need to beat its chest with pride and mark it with funfare. For us its also time for reflection and set agenda for another 100 years,” he said.

Arch. Mohammed Dewu, who represented the Board of Trustees chairman, said 100 years of the golf club, established in 1921 is worth celebrating.