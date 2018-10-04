Centre demands Int’l Institute for Children Leadership Devt

The Founder of the Children’s Government Nigeria under the umbrella of the Children Leadership Centre, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Mr Patrick Ikpeme has called on stakeholders and the Federal Government to support in creating an Institute for children leadership development in the country.

Ikpeme, while briefing newsmen in Abuja explained that the over N20 billion proposed cost of the project is a birthday gift from the Nigerian children to mark the country’s Independence at 58th.

He said the project became necessary, so as to support the children who are the leaders of tomorrow become leaders of today.

According to him, leaders are born but their lives are monitored by men and all hands must be on deck to monitor the children become credible leaders and leaders of integrity tomorrow.

Ikpeme lauded the Governor of Nasarawa state , UmaruTanko Al-Makura, for his support in providing them a land in Lafia and monetary support so far, adding that the governor has assured in supporting them at any level.

Also, the National President, Youth Progressive Movement and also one of the sponsors of the centre, Ambassador Charles Odichukwu, said the project is a laudable project because it initiate children into the realities of their existence, given them the chance to participate and feel what is like to be a leader.

Another sponsor of the centre, Mrs Lilian Musa Khan, said the centre saw that children needs to be re-oriented and re-organised in the impression of how the country’s leaders think .

“Our children needs to know the meaning of democracy and they should be encouraged to know what is happening in governance,” she sai

