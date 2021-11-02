Centre promises promotion of mgt education, entrepreneurship

The Director-General Centre for Management Development (CMD), Mr Bitrus Chinoko, has restated the commitment of the centre to the development and promotion of high standards of management education and entrepreneurial development for sustainable entrepreneurial success.

Chinoko said this at the opening ceremony of the centre’s free business performance improvement series for small business owners and potential operators in Lagos.

A statement from CMD’s Media Consultant, Abdulkadir Ahmed Ibrahim Monday in Abuja, quoted Chinoko as saying the series of training programmes were expected to stimulate positive responses from the state governments, legislators and development agencies.

This, according to him, would lead to the provision of starter packs to beneficiaries and enable them to be self-sustaining and contribute to economic development.

Represented by Director, Economic Management Department of the CMD, Dr. Modinat Olusoji, he stressed that no economy could develop when its human capital was not continuously developed.

The CMD boss added that it was with such focus that the centre had lined up a series of designed programmes for actual and potential small business operators to equip them with requisite entrepreneurial knowledge, skills and right attitude to overcome some environmental challenges.

Director, Entrepreneurship and Business Development Department, Olanike Adeyemo, said for Nigeria to address its daunting challenges, there was the need to aggressively embark on programmes aimed at stimulating unemployed hands into productive ventures, through entrepreneurial activities.

She said the move by the CMD would be implemented in modules, starting with Lagos state as a pilot scheme.

Chairman, Nigerian Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Lagos chapter, Prof. Adams Adebayo, who spoke on ‘Environmental Impact on MSMEs Business Opportunity Development in Nigeria: Concept, Formation and Sustainability’, took the participants on tips to become successful.