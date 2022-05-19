CEO NGX Regulation tasks corporate firms on sound sustainability reporting

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), Ms Tinuade Awe has stressed the need for corporate bodies to adopt sound procedures in their reporting on their environmental and social impact.

She made this statement during a webinar hosted by Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA) to explore how businesses and organisations can carry a full 360 approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), from integrating into business strategies, complying with regulations and standards, themed, “Unlocking ESG for Boards from Strategy to Disclosure”

Speaking on the importance of measuring and reporting sustainability performance for companies, Awe said, “Our world today is facing major sustainability challenges including inequality, overpopulation, climate change, and several environmental risks. By recognizing that capital allocation makes a real impact on the environment and society at large, investors can reap sustainable long-term investment decisions through investments in ESG-themed investments. Furthermore, adopting an ESG-lens in our approach to investment is critical for investors to identify businesses that implement a forward-looking approach to managing long-term risks as and leveraging opportunities that ensure long-term ensure economic, environmental, and social responsibility.

Awe encouraged companies to adopt best practices in their disclosure on ESG issues by ensuring that their sustainability reports capture relevant sustainability disclosures that are relevant to their stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

