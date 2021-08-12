CEOs, public officers on honours’ list as 3rd Abuja business excellence awards takes centre stage

Organisers of Abuja Business Excellence awards have rolled out plans for this year’s edition of the programme expected to honour outstanding Chief Executive of Officers (CEOs) and public servants within the nation’s capital.

Simon Tuleh, Managing Director/CEO Dapines Global Investors Ltd, organisers of the yearly awards, described the event which is at its third edition as the biggest in Abuja to celebrate outstanding young leaders in public service and private sector.

In a statement made available to Blueprint on Friday, Tuleh said, “Abuja Business Excellence Awards has been designed to be bigger and better than the previous editions 2019 and 2020. It seeks to promote young leaders and magnify their achievements for the public to know them more thereby raising the bar of accountability. To laud those who are making giant strides in both public service and private sector within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a way to redirect the aspiration of young people to great possibilities. Our vision is to make excellence a norm whether for young people in public service or in the private sector.

“But our eyes do not only zoom in on public servants but also the ebullient economic disruptors who have made their spade in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. The chief executives of companies that were founded in the FCT against warring notions yet they turned their ideas into job creation vehicles that contribute over 50% of the city’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“The event showcases the profiles of young emerging leaders like Ahmed Rufai Zakari, Special Assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari and rose to Executive Director at General Electric Corporation before his appointment by the APC led government.

“Also, people like the intelligent audacious Aisha Ahmad of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Amb Elijah C. Onyeagba PhD a banker turned politician and serving as Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Abdulrasheed Bawa the new anti-corruption sheriff who’s war on fraud, money laundering and corruption has been vicious and untiring. We bring you the duo of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency, team players in the person of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director/CEO of the agency and Dr Sanusi Ohiare of Rural Electrification Fund, Dr Musiliu Oseni Olalekan, Dr Dafe Akpeneye and Aisha Mahmud (all commissioners at Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission except Dr Oseni who also doubles as Vice Chairman of the commission).

“Also noteworthy corporate team players like Kola Talent, Special Assistant to the Post Master General/CEO of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Hon Stella Okotete who’s inundating ideas for world class business development at NEXIM bank, the energetic Bala Mohammed Bello of Corporate Services, NEXIM Bank and Oge Olu Modie, SSA to the president on Strategic Communications.

“There are new entrants into the top echelon of corporate public service, Barka Sajoe, Executive Director, Technical Services, Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Farouk Mohammed Gumel of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Fund (NSIA).

“We take you to the exponential world of a brand that has become Abuja’s luxury property investment vehicle, Cosgrove Investments Ltd led by the ubiquitous Umar Abdullahi who doubles as the Managing Director/CEO battling out Abuja’s property market titans like King Mo Adah of Ochacho Homes Ltd, Aliyu Babangida of the unequivocal Bilaad Realty, Olayinka Braimoh of undisputable Hall 7 Realhomes and so many others, to the hot chase automobile brand known as Abuja Car started by young Sadiq Geidam, Kefas Ropshik, CEO Kefaino Motors and big auto dealers.

“The world of fashion and style is synonymous to the Abuja life after all its Nigeria’s center of style and culture with world class names like Ogugua Okonkwo’s Style by Temple, Seyi Adekunle’s Vodi Luxury Tailors, Ebewele U Brown with Ebewele Brown & Scent, audacious Salma Ahmadu and basket full of exquisite brands.

“With up to 20 award categories for both public service and private sector put out for the public jury to vote who deserves any award in the categories. The event is opened for the public to nominate anyone who they think deserves to be in any of the categories or vote for anyone who is already listed. The organizers say the event may become one of the most important events after elections in the country.

“All nominations and votes can be done using various channels such as SMS, Email or Facebook by sending the nominee full names, official title, name of organisation, your name and email address. The SMS number is 08029640726, Email to [email protected] or Like or post to Abuja Business and Excellence Awards on Facebook and hashtag Abujabeawards.

“The nominees and candidates must reside in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but their nominations and votes can be from anyone within the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a target reach of 20 million people across the major cities.

“The event kicked off officially on the 1st August, 2021 when nominations and votes are expected to come in till October 2021. The nominations and votes will be compiled after which all the candidates will be hosted at the award presentation ceremony where the winners in various categories will be presented with their awards by some top government officials.

“The date and venue for the event will be published in national dailies. So far, the past editions were mainly sponsored by Dapines Global Investors Ltd, the major promoters and managers of the event. However, the event is opened for corporate sponsorship to companies, government and organisations seeking to leverage on the target reach of 20 million people who will participate in the event.”