Cerebral palsy football celebrates national secretary on her birthday

The executive members of Cerebral Palsy Football Association of Nigeria have congratulated its national Secretary, Deborah Amaka Okediadi, on her birthday.

Miss Okediadi who is also the team manager of Samdeb football club, is reputed for her passion and hard work for the development of Nigerian youths.

The national patron of the Cerebral Palsy Football Association (CPFA), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, in a message made available to the press, described her as a detribalised Nigerian, very hard-working, resourceful, compassionate and committed person who cares so much about the betterment of the soceity.

“Today, we join the world to celebrate this great woman. She is one of the brains behind the modest successes achieved by CPFA. She is selfless and generous.

“We pray that God will continue to guide, guard and bless her, now and always, ” Ikpea who is also the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters club prayed.