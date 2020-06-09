Certificate controversy: Obaseki takes swipe at APC, tells party what to do



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Tuesday said It is not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students.

Obaseki described the hullabaloo over his certificates as baseless, unfounded and diversionary.



The governor who disclosed that he gained admission to the University of Ibadan with his results, said: “The criteria for admission is the sole preserve of the institution and anyone with issues over the criteria can also approach the institution for clarification.

“It is not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students.”

The governor in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “Those raising eyebrows over the certificates should approach the issuing institutions to verify the authenticity of the particulars”.

“The governor duly earned his certificates from the different educational institutions he attended and anyone raising issues about them is only being mischievous.

“The hullabaloo over the governor’s certificates is a lame and weak effort to cause a crisis and stir unnecessary controversy.

“The governor’s displayed results are duly earned from the institutions he attended,” he stated.

The media aide also said: “If any individual or group of persons have issues with the results, they are free to approach the institutions to make enquiries as regards the authenticity of the particulars.

“They are free to go to St. Matthew’s Anglican Primary School; Eghosa Grammar School, the University of Ibadan (UI) and others, to verify the results.”

The governor’s academic credentials became a subject of public discussion after the All Progressives Congress (APC) made public, academic records of aspirants for the Edo State governorship election billed for September.

The party had said the move was to enable members of the public make claims and objections to the aspirants credentials ahead of its screening.

In the documents displayed on Monday at the APC National secretariat, Abuja, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has three credits and three passes in his 1973 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) submitted for screening.

The subjects Obaseki passed include: English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8.

But Obaseki proceeded to higher school, the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into the University of Ibadan.Whilst the governor is seeking the party’s return ticket for another term of four years, five other aspirants are also challenging the governor for the ticket.