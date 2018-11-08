‘Certificate forgery’: police re-open investigation of Reps member, Lawa Idris

…To appear before IRU

Nigeria Police have invited a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lawal Idris, over alleged forgery and inconsistencies in his certificate and documents.

The Kogi state-born politician, who is representing the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, is expected to report today (Wednesday) to the office of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Unit (IRU), located at the Old Abattoir in Garki Area of Abuja, as part of fresh investigations into alleged irregularities in his certificate and other documents.

House of Representative aspirant in the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Mr. Yusuf Balogun, had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) alleging irregularities, inconsistencies and forgery in the lawmaker’s certificate and document.

The aspirant, who contested alongside Idris for the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, had prayed the Police boss to institute an investigation of the lawmaker’s particulars.

The petition titled: Petition Against Irregularities, Inconsistencies and Forgery In Hon Lawal Idris Certificate And Documents, was dated October 18, 2018, and was stamped and acknowledged by the office of the IGP on Oct 24, 2018.

It read in part: “Hon Lawal Idris in a sworn affidavit with INEC in form CF 001 in years 2014 claimed to be born in the United Kingdom while in an attached declaration of age to the said form he was born in Ajaokuta.

“Hon Lawal Idris is bearing five different names in his various documents but swore Statutory Affidavit to Fact to bearing three different names: Lawal Muhammadu Idris, Lawal Alhaji Idris, and Lawal Muhammed Idris

“Whereas in his APC membership card and State of Origin Form he is bearing Lawal Idris, in one of his 2014 tax receipt he is bearing Idris Lawal.”

The petition further stated that: “Hon Lawal Idris forged his WAEC result. The WAEC result he used in the affidavit sworn with INEC in year 2014 where he passed six subjects were forged and was contested in court by the PDP in 2015.

“This said result has given him much problem as media houses had reported it severally since he assumed office. In view of the problem he had faced with the said result, he decided to use another result while submitting his nomination form to APC.

“The exam he actually wrote himself in Government Secondary School, Ilorin, where he failed all four subjects in year 1980.”

The House of Representatives aspirant prayed the Police boss that: “In view of the above, I plead for investigation of the said Hon Lawal Idris and his particulars especially as per place of birth and educational qualification.”

Our correspondents checks revealed that Hon Idris, who was declared winner of the party’s House of Representatives primary, had been investigated by the General Investigation Section of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (Force CIID), Lagos, in 2017, following a petition by one Mr. Aloysius A, Okino.

The section, in the course of its investigation, was said to have written the Registrar, Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, to confirm if Lawal Idris was a registered student of the institution and the genuineness of a National Diploma Certificate in Business Administration with Lower Credit, reportedly awarded him on June 26, 1987.

The institution in a letter dated April 12, 2017, from its registrar and signed by one Mrs. Adenuga Adijat O.A., reportedly disowned the said certificated.

According to her, “Please be informed that Lawal Mohammed Idris was not a registered student of the college and the attached certificate which was said to have been issued to him did not emanate from Yaba College of Technology.”

Our correspondent could not reach the lawmaker as at the time of going to press, however, Hon Idris had in a press statement by his lawyers on October 2, 2018, in reaction to a publication in an on-line media, debunked the allegations of forgery against him.

The statement was signed by Lead Counsel, Legacy Chambers, Danladi A. Ochekpe; and S.A., Media and Publicity to Legacy Chambers, Aaron Mike Odeh.

It read in part: “We wish to draw the attention of the general public and the author of this publication to know that; the said certificate forgery as alleged to have been forged by Hon. Lawal Idrissu is no longer a fresh news in view of the fact that the case first came up in the year 2015 during the build-up to the general elections, which Hon Lawal Idrissu fully participated and won the House of Representative sit to represent Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in Kogi state.

“Then, the case got to the election tribunal and the election appeal tribunal both exonerated him of any wrong doing… The attention of the NPF was drawn to it based on the petition submitted by this group of unscrupulous political charlatans.

“In the course of their investigations, the management of the school hinted on the NPF that Hon Lawal Idrissu actually graduated from Yaba Tech. They further went on by presenting to the Nigeria Police Force the examination number of Alhaji Lawal Idrissu concerning the alleged forged certificate.”

According to the lawyers, “The Police have taken all the necessary steps after comprehensive investigations, cleared Hon Lawal Idrissu of every wrong doing and stated categorically that he was charged to court concerning the certificate forgery and was acquitted.

“They further went on to encourage him to go on with his political ambition and every other things he may choose to do with the said alleged forged certificate since the management of Yaba Tech has certified him fit to use the certificate.”

When contacted on the development the Police officer said to be in charge of the fresh investigation, DCP Abba-Kyari, promised to get back to our correspondent but failed to as at the time of going to press just as he failed to respond to text messages to two of his phone lines.

However, a senior Police officer who is involved in the investigation confirmed to our correspondent that the lawmaker had been invited by the Police following the directive of the IGP on the petition.

The source, who did not what to be named, also said that the Hon Idris had acknowledged receipt of the invitation and had volunteered to report to the unit on Monday, however, he had not showed up as at the time of speaking with our correspondent.

