‘Certificate fraud’: Court transfers Kwara Rep’s case to Police

An Upper Area Court sitting in Karimo, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Thursday, transferred the case of certificate forgery against a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Abubakar Ndakene to the police for investigation.

Ndakene, who represents Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara state was dragged to the court by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Mahmud Babako ,who contested the seat against him during the 2019 elections.

He was charged with criminal breach of Section 88(1), 89(3) and 109c of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Babako alleged that the APC lawmaker forged his certificate and presented it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the form he used to contest for the 2019 elections.

Babako’s lead counsel, Labio Oji, prayed the court to allow Ndakene to take his plea instead of seeking police investigation into the matter before he would be arraigned.

But Ndakene’s counsel, Alex Edim, opposed the application and predicated his objection on Section 89 (5) of the ACJA, 2015.

In the stated section, according to Edim, the court has the powers to refer any matter before it to the police for investigation before any further action can be taken.

He said it was wrong to arraign his client over an investigation by the complainant without following the due process of informing the police.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the Presiding Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, in his ruling, said by the provisions of section 106 of the ACJA, 2015, a private prosecutor is allowed to prosecute criminal cases.

He, however, said the criminal case preferred against Hon. Ndakene was not proper before the court because the defendant was not in cognise with the allegation, and should be investigated for the alleged offence.

The Presiding judge, however, ordered that the case be transferred to the Utako Divisional Police Station, Abuja, for investigation and should be concluded and returned to the court in the next two weeks.

He adjourned the case till July 1, 2020, for a Police report on the case, and cautioned both parties to refrain from malicious medial reports against the court.