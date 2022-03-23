Chairmanship: APC chieftain, Anyanwu rallies delegates for Abdullahi Adamu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Longers Anyawu has appealed to delegates to the APC National Convention to support Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s emergence as the next national chairman of the party in the forthcoming ational convention.

Chief Anyawu described Senator Adamu as de-tribalised Nigerian who is capable of stabilising, unify and reposition the ruling party for more electoral victories.

Speaking with newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, Chief Anyawu, APC needs Adamu’s experience and expertise of tested politician “that has ran several elections and lost none.

“We need somebody who knows how to play the game by the rules.” He said that Abdullahi Adamu has been everything politically; a Governor, Senator and Minister. So it will be a very rare privilege to have him lead the party at this critical time.

“Today, opposition political parties are jittery because a new sheriff that knows how to lead is coming to take over, not a makeshift leader. If we vote and ratify the chairmanship of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, 2023 electoral victories are assured.

“I have called on the delegates and leaders of the party no matter their aspirations to understand that this is not a primary for presidential elections, it is an opportunity for our party to select leaders. Tested leaders that will rise above board, leaders that can equate whatever strategies the opponents are doing to lead us to victory. So that sentiments will not over rule us.”

Chief Anyawu, therefore tasked all the APC faithfuls to endorse the consensus candidature of Abdullahi Adamu, saying “Nigeria today is facing stiffer challenges, acute scarcity of almost everything and the only way the present administration can sustain the diversification policy of Mr President is to bring a man who himself is a farmer.”

He commended the party for identifying Senator Adamu who he described as a legendary icon recommended by some party’s faithfuls to lead APC.

“So we must respect our party and discourage people from embarking on frivolous litigation that can cause unnecessary setbacks. We must be guided according to the guidelines set up by this party to organize a hitch-free successful and transparent transition.”