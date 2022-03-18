Chairmanship: APC didn’t tell us of any consensus candidate – Sani Musa

A frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, has said the leadership of APC did not tell the aspirants of any consensus arrangement, hence he is in the race.

Senator Musa who returned his nomination form ahead of the party’s national convention, Friday in Abuja, told newsmen that APC needs a vibrant leadership that will change the status quo.

Other national chairmanship aspirants who returned their nominations included; former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, another former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu, a busines mogul, Malam Saliu Mustapha and Mohammed Saidu Etsu.

When asked why he was pressing on despite alleged endorsement of a national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Musa said: “Why did the party sell forms to us? You sold (APC) forms to us. And as far as I’m concerned, there’s never been anybody that officially contacted me or any other aspirants. Nobody! And the spokesperson to Mr President, Femi Adesina had said it that there is no endorsement.

“So, we want a vibrant leadership. We want leadership that will change the status quo. What are we talking about, the endorsement I want is your (People’s) endorsement. I want the endorsement of 43 million APC members. That is what I need.”

While assuring his readiness for the national convention, the chairmanship aspirant said: “The APC needs a leader that will be able to build concession between all dividing organs.

“The executive governors are there to support the party and the party is there to work with the governors. We want to see a party that will become an institution in Africa. APC is the largest party and all we need to do is to put the structure.

“We have a democracy in this country that has a very strong foundation but what we are lacking is the leadership that will be able to transform our party structure to what it should be. A platform to groom leaders.

“That is what I’m bringing to APC. And APC will not be dependent on anybody to fund it. With the number of 43 million membership, we have no business going cap in hand to beg anybody for money. That is what I’m bringing to APC,” Musa said.