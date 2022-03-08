Chairmanship: APC Muslim Forum rejects Adamu’s endorsement over age, health, others

A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of APC Muslim Integrity Forum (APCMIF) has rejected the endorsement of former governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Adamu, as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

Adamu has been reportedly secured President Buhari’s endorsement ahead of the APC national convention which has generated reactions in many quarters.

Reacting to the development at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator Hon. Abubakar Yusuf, urged President Buhari and other party leaders to critically examine the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his past activities, his integrity and commitment, age and physical fitness and his role as the arrow head of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third agenda.

According to Hon. Yusuf, APC as a party whose ideology is based on anti-corruption, integrity and good governance can not afford to present Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman of because it will be used against the party during electioneering campaign.

“They will laugh at us and rubbish the integrity of our party.

The forum said: “We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to critically examine the person of Abdullahi Adamu and his past activities, his integrity and commitment, age and physical fitness and his role as the arrow head of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third agenda. A man who does not believe in democratic principle can not be a good party administrator especially a crisis ridden Party like ours in an election year.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of our party to withdraw the purported endorsement of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, considering his badly damaged records, his age and the requirements of the office of the National Chairman with the view of replacing him if at all such allegedendorsement exists.”

The group believe that Abdullahi Adamu is not the only Muslim chairmanship aspirant from the North-central, calling on the party leaders to other aspirants like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha among others.

“The fact is, Abdullahi Adamu is not the only Muslim from North Central Nigeria, we have people like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha among others that can do the job. The age of Sen. Adamu should also be considered, Adamu lack the physical energy and charisma to move round the country and seat for long hours as it is required of a National Chairman of a governing party in a country like Nigeria.”