Chairmanship: How my 3-Rs agenda ‘ll end crisis in APC – Sen. Musa

Chairmanship: How my emergence ‘ll end internal crises in APC – Sen. Musa

A leading national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming national convention, Senator Sani Musa has said that his leadership of the party will bring an end to internal crisis in the party.

The lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial district of Niger state in the Senate said he would actualise this by institutionalising the party, ensuring strict adherence to the party’s constitution and regularly observing the party’s conventions.

He also unveils a three-cardinal-objective plan, code-named 3-Rs (Reconciliation, Reorganisation and Restructuring) as his action plan to reposition the party for efficiency and good governance delivery.

He revealed the plans Wednesday night on Channels Television programme – “Politics Today” in Abuja.

“We plan to make APC an institution; a corporate entity and when I make it an institution, that means it is an entity whereby we must abide by all the guidelines, rules and regulations. We have a constitution we must abide by, we have guidelines that we must follow and we have a manifesto of which everybody elected under the party just give a sense of belonging to the party and as such the supremacy of the party is intact.

“In everything we do, we have to follow the party convention. What are the conventions? There must be meetings in the party secretariat.”

Musa who said he was in the race to make the difference in party administration, vowed to transform the party not only for producing candidates for elections but to be an entity that will build leaders at all levels of government in the country.

To this end, the chairmanship aspirant planned to introduce what he called 3-Rs for the repositioning of the party.

“When elected as the National Chairman of APC, I am coming in with three cardinal objectives and those objectives are my 3-Rs. That is reconciliation, reorganisation and restructuring. First, I will reconcile all the divisions that we have. I will try as much as possible based on what we have as the constitution of the party and what the guidelines have spelt out. I will work towards that, I will try as much as possible to create cohesion, build bridges.”

On his antidote to the regular face-off between party leaders and their state governors, the chairmanship hopeful proffered strict adherence to the party constitution as an elixir to such frictions.

According to him, “the basic thing is that, once there is rule of law, once there is constitutionality, I didn’t think we should have any problem and it all depends on the kind of leadership we are going to put. If you put a leadership that will be going for personal interest instead of public interest, then there will be a problem and I will tell you that the kind of leadership I want to bring is the leadership that will protect the interest of Nigerians, will protect all members of the APC and even those elected under the banner of APC.

“I don’t have any fear. Everyone has his kind of qualities in terms of leadership and when you come up with a leadership that is very transparent and clean, I believe that even the governors also want to see themselves to be very clean and transparent. If you are playing politics, in every organ of that political structure those that have been elected under the platform of that political party are partners in progress. We must partner, we must coordinate each other. We must also give that due respect to each organ of this political setup. Democracy is all about people and all we need to do is to see how we can engineer the system along with the Constitution of the party.”

The chairmanship aspirant then expressed optimism of the party winning the 2023 general elections, insisting that the records of achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the areas of infrastructural development and social welfare are the unique selling points that attract Nigerians to the ruling party.