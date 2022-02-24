Chairmanship: Musa plans to introduce constituent relationship management solution in APC

One of the aspirants for the national chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has promised to introduce a constituent relationship management solution to tackle some of challenges facing the party.

Senator Musa who currently represents Niger-east at the red Chamber, has been engaging and networking with party stakeholders across the country and they already gave his ambition a green light.

The Niger born politician disclosed the plan as part of the strategies he will adopt to reposition the ruling party, if elected at the March 26 national convention.

The APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee had on Monday postponed the party’s national convention for one month, from February 26 to March 26.

Musa’s plan, it was learnt, its a far reaching tool to solving the numerous challenges the party is facing or may face in the days ahead.

“It is a unique and cost effective means with features ranging from conflict resolutions to management of constituents, Supporters, Volunteers, Workers, members, Voters and Constituencies.”

The document also stated that Senator Musa’s approach will be to genuinely empower APC workforce and build a strong network between the party and constituents in accordance with the party constitution and all laid down guidelines.

Senator Musa, if elected at the convention, also intends to introduce the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party and showcase all APC development works and achievements from National, Zonal, State, LGA and all constituencies.

The blueprint also expressed plans to initiate and manage national, zonal and states websites under one roof and also rebrand the APC to a world class political institution in line with international best practices.

He also intends to facilitate the implementations of the features of the constituency management tools in the management of rallies, protests, door to door campaign while also creating a comprehensive national website for the APC featuring all developmental efforts of the party at national, zonal, states and microsite for consistency with party branding and provision to post content in the regional (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba etc.) languages.

Other features spelt out in the document will include fund raising and finances nanagement; constituency projects development management; election campaign using a robust communication tool that supports the use of emails, SMS, and an Integrated Social Media (facebook, twitter google+ etc ) stats and contents usage by constituents as part of Senator Musa’s plans for the re-modelling of the APC.