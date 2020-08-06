Challenges facing Nigeria can’t be solved by decamping – Ortom

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday said it was his belief that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot be solved by people decamping from one political party to another.

The governor said what is most important now is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation.

Governor Ortom who made this known through his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, in reaction to the statement of chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Abba Yaro, at decamping ceremony of Senator Barnabas Gemade, weekend noted that he was comfortably leading the PDP in Benue state to achieve development milestones for the people.

He said he remained focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.

Ortom said he has no plan to defect from Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

“This clarification has become necessary owing to a recent statement credited to the Benue state chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro in which he insinuated that the governor will soon be returning to the party.

“It is pertinent to state categorically that Governor Ortom is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason,” he added.