Chambers’ leaking roof worries Reps’ minority leader

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has expressed worries over the lives of members, as the roof covering the sitting chamber of the House continue to leak during heavy downpour.

Abuja, the nation’s capital had experienced an early hour heavy rain that lasted several hours on Wednesday.

Elumuelu in the course of the day’s plenary raised a point of order under matters of privileges, saying it was dangerous for members to continue sitting as a result of the leakages.

“I come under privileges on what is happening in this chamber. Mr Speaker if you look around, we are surrounded by water especially because our chamber is leaking and I am worried that if something is not done to address it, nobody holds one’s life but we never can tell what can happen.

“Coming into this place, you can see the cleaners, they are busy packing the water that is coming down from this chamber, and to me it is dangerous for our continuous participation in our day to day representing our people, speaking for our people for good legislation. I think Mr Speaker that something needs to be done to address these leakages within this chamber. This is my submission”, he said.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who was presiding however simply said it was an important point and that Elumelu’s motion has been noted, and hit the gavel.