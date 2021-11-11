Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic devt – Dangote

Dangote Industries Limited says its participation at the Lagos International Fair like all major fairs in the country is a means of demonstrating our firm belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Speaking at the Dangote Special Day, at the on-going 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote, said the essence of Lagos International Trade Fair 2021 is woven around the caption, ‘Connecting businesses, creating value’, which is consistent with Dangote’s drive for innovation and value creation across Africa.

Halima Aliko-Dangote who was represented by the Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Rabiu Umar explained that the participation in the Trade Fair helps the group connect with its customers who may not have had the opportunity to visit the offices.

He added “Our expectation therefore is that through this Trade Fair, we will be able to further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands and open up new markets that will further translate to job creation and overall economic development.”

He called on participants to visit the Dangote Stand as all our participating companies, Dangote Cement, Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON are sharing the stand, creating a one-stop shop for people wishing to make enquiries on our products.