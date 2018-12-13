Champions League knockout: 16 successful teams seeded, unseeded and rated ahead of pairing – see them

Ahead of paring for round of 16 teams slated for Monday, Decmber 17,2018, teams have been seeded, unseeded and rated.

Take a look:

Group winners (seeded): Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Juventus (ITA), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)

Group runners-up (unseeded): Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Lyon (FRA), Manchester United (ENG), Roma (ITA), Schalke (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Draw basics

There are two pots – one of seeded teams and one of unseeded teams.

No club can be drawn against a team that played in their group or a side from their own national association.

Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs on 12/13 and 19/20 February and at home in the return matches on 5/6 and 12/13 March.

Group winners (seeded)

Barcelona (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 3

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Schalke

Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F14 A5

Top scorer: Lionel Messi (6)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Domestic position: 1st

Bayern München (GER)

UEFA ranking: 2

Can be drawn against: Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F15 A5

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (8)

Last season: semi-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Domestic position: 3rd

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

UEFA ranking: 11

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F10 A2

Top scorer: Raphaël Guerreiro (4)

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League round of 16)

European Cup best: winners (1997)

Domestic position: 1st

Juventus (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 5

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham

Group stage: W4 D0 L2 F9 A4

Top scorer: Paulo Dybala (5)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x2 (1985, 1996)

Domestic position: 1st

Manchester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Roma, Schalke

Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F16 A6

Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus, David Silva (3)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: semi-finals (2016)

Domestic position: 2nd

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 7

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Man. United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F17 A9

Top scorer: Neymar (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (1995)

Domestic position: 1st

Porto (POR)

UEFA ranking: 9

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham

Group stage: W5 D1 L0 F15 A6

Top scorer: Moussa Marega (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: winners x2 (1987, 2004)

Domestic position: 1st

Real Madrid (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 1

Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Schalke, Tottenham

Group stage: W4 D0 L2 F12 A5

Top scorer: Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema (3)

Last season: winners

European Cup best: winners x 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Domestic position: 4th

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA ranking: 27

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

Group stage: W3 D3 L0 F11 A5

Top scorer: Dušan Tadic (5)

Last season: third qualifying round (UEFA Europa League play-off round)

European Cup best: winners x4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

Domestic position: 2nd

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 4

Can be drawn against: Bayern, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto

Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F9 A6

Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (4)

Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League winners)

European Cup best: runners-up x3 (1974, 2014, 2016)

Domestic position: 3rd

Liverpool (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 16

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Group stage: W3 D0 L3 F9 A7

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (3)

Last season: runners-up

European Cup best: winners x5 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005)

Domestic position: 1st

Lyon (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 28

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid

Group stage: W1 D5 L0 F12 A11

Top scorer: Maxwel Cornet, Nabil Fekir (3)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2010)

Domestic position: 4th

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 15

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

Group stage: W3 D1 L2 F7 A4

Top scorer: Paul Pogba (2)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: winners x3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

Domestic position: 6th

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 13

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto

Group stage: W3 D0 L3 F11 A8

Top scorer: Edin Džeko (5)

Last season: semi-finals

European Cup best: runners-up (1984)

Domestic position: 8th

Schalke (GER)

UEFA ranking: 25

Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Real Madrid

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F6 A4

Top scorer: six players (1)

Last season: not in Europe

European Cup best: semi-finals (2011)

Domestic position: 13th

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 20

Can be drawn against: Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid

Group stage: W2 D2 L2 F9 A10

Top scorer: Harry Kane (4)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (1962)

Domestic position: 3rd