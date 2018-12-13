Champions League knockout: 16 successful teams seeded, unseeded and rated ahead of pairing – see them

Ahead of paring for round of 16 teams slated for Monday, Decmber 17,2018, teams have been seeded, unseeded and rated.
Take a look:
Group winners (seeded): Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Juventus (ITA), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)
Group runners-up (unseeded): Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Lyon (FRA), Manchester United (ENG), Roma (ITA), Schalke (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Draw basics
There are two pots – one of seeded teams and one of unseeded teams.
No club can be drawn against a team that played in their group or a side from their own national association.
Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs on 12/13 and 19/20 February and at home in the return matches on 5/6 and 12/13 March.
Group winners (seeded)
Barcelona (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 3
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Schalke
Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F14 A5
Top scorer: Lionel Messi (6)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: winners x5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
Domestic position: 1st
Bayern München (GER)
UEFA ranking: 2
Can be drawn against: Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F15 A5
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (8)
Last season: semi-finals
European Cup best: winners x5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)
Domestic position: 3rd
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
UEFA ranking: 11
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F10 A2
Top scorer: Raphaël Guerreiro (4)
Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League round of 16)
European Cup best: winners (1997)
Domestic position: 1st
Juventus (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 5
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Group stage: W4 D0 L2 F9 A4
Top scorer: Paulo Dybala (5)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: winners x2 (1985, 1996)
Domestic position: 1st
Manchester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Roma, Schalke
Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F16 A6
Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus, David Silva (3)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: semi-finals (2016)
Domestic position: 2nd
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 7
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Man. United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F17 A9
Top scorer: Neymar (5)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: semi-finals (1995)
Domestic position: 1st
Porto (POR)
UEFA ranking: 9
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Atlético, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Roma, Tottenham
Group stage: W5 D1 L0 F15 A6
Top scorer: Moussa Marega (5)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: winners x2 (1987, 2004)
Domestic position: 1st
Real Madrid (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 1
Can be drawn against: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man. United, Schalke, Tottenham
Group stage: W4 D0 L2 F12 A5
Top scorer: Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema (3)
Last season: winners
European Cup best: winners x 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
Domestic position: 4th
Group runners-up (unseeded)
Ajax (NED)
UEFA ranking: 27
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
Group stage: W3 D3 L0 F11 A5
Top scorer: Dušan Tadic (5)
Last season: third qualifying round (UEFA Europa League play-off round)
European Cup best: winners x4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)
Domestic position: 2nd
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 4
Can be drawn against: Bayern, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Porto
Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F9 A6
Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (4)
Last season: group stage (UEFA Europa League winners)
European Cup best: runners-up x3 (1974, 2014, 2016)
Domestic position: 3rd
Liverpool (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 16
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Group stage: W3 D0 L3 F9 A7
Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (3)
Last season: runners-up
European Cup best: winners x5 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005)
Domestic position: 1st
Lyon (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 28
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Group stage: W1 D5 L0 F12 A11
Top scorer: Maxwel Cornet, Nabil Fekir (3)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 16
European Cup best: semi-finals (2010)
Domestic position: 4th
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 15
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
Group stage: W3 D1 L2 F7 A4
Top scorer: Paul Pogba (2)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: winners x3 (1968, 1999, 2008)
Domestic position: 6th
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 13
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man. City, Paris, Porto
Group stage: W3 D0 L3 F11 A8
Top scorer: Edin Džeko (5)
Last season: semi-finals
European Cup best: runners-up (1984)
Domestic position: 8th
Schalke (GER)
UEFA ranking: 25
Can be drawn against: Barcelona, Juventus, Man. City, Paris, Real Madrid
Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F6 A4
Top scorer: six players (1)
Last season: not in Europe
European Cup best: semi-finals (2011)
Domestic position: 13th
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 20
Can be drawn against: Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Paris, Porto, Real Madrid
Group stage: W2 D2 L2 F9 A10
Top scorer: Harry Kane (4)
Last season: round of 16
European Cup best: semi-finals (1962)
Domestic position: 3rd
Be the first to comment