Championship: Again, Akpom wins player of the month award

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been named Sky Bet Championship player of the month for February.

Akpom has enjoyed a prolific season in England’s second tier division, providing the goals for Michael Carrick’s men.

He has now won the award three times this season after winning it in November and January.

Akpom scored five goals in the Championship last month against the likes of Sheffield United, Blackpool and QPR.

The 27-year-old has scored 23 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season to become the top scorer in the division.

He will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form when Middlesbrough take on Preston on Saturday.

Middlesbrough currently occupy the third position in the log with 64 points as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

