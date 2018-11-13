ChamsAccess partners First Access on affordable digital credit platform

New York based fintech First Access has signed a partnership agreement with a foremost Nigerian Fintech Company, ChamsAccess Limited to deliver digitized and automated credit solutions to micro-lenders.

The solution is a software platform that allows micro lenders anywhere to digitize their entire lending process. Because of its flexibility, the platform can replicate existing processes and accommodate a wide range of needs around origination, approval, monitoring and collection. In this way, First Access provides an easy way for traditional institutions to enter the digital world, driving faster growth and strong risk management practices.

With this, banks can build in their own analysis and scoring, reducing paperwork and customer acquisition time, and adding transparency to the risk management process. Combining quantitative and qualitative data from multiple sources, the platform provides additional visibility, stability and control for managers.

The technology is affordable and easy to adopt. ChamsAccess, the local/implementation partner in Nigeria, will provide the necessary support for the software.

ChamsAccess and First Access will help local institutions embed their loan products, policies, brand, staff roles and more directly into their accounts on the platform.

Speaking at the sign-off ceremony, The Chief Executive Officer of ChamsAccess Limited, Dumebi Obodo, expressed his excitement at the development, explaining that the unique and highly affordable software-as-a-service application is designed for extreme flexibility of data sources – it enables micro lenders to incorporate nearly any source of customer data via API or to collect it manually offline, which is especially relevant in the Nigerian market.

He further said that the partnership was in line with the ChamsAccess mission to be the go-to company for technology solutions that make life less complicated.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of First Access, Nicole Van Der Tuin, who also spoke at the ceremony, the partnership is a mutually beneficial one which would result in a profitable relationship and positively impact the microfinance institutions and other lenders in today’s data-driven world. She added that ChamsAccess has a great local position to complement First Access’ decades of experience in micro-lending.

The partnership reflects their desire to collaborate with companies that share their vision of disruptive innovation and user-friendly tools to expand access to credit.

