Chanchaga youths urge Musa Abubakar to run for Reps

Following his indisputable track records through his Karnati Foundation which is positively touching the lives of the downtrodden in the society, the youths in Chanchaga federal constituency of Niger state, under the auspices ”Call To Serve” have called on Hon. Musa Abubakar Mai Baban Ajihu’s to vie for the House of Representatives in the next general elections in 2023.



A resident of Chanchaga in Minna city, Malam Ahmad Malagi, who is the public relations officer of the group, told newsmen that they are calling on him to be their representative “insha Allah due to his exposure, experience, connections, ingenuity and tenacity to bring the needed developmental projects to our constituency.



”During the COVID-19 lockdown, he gave palliatives via his Karnati Foundation, shared a lot of goodies, food, clothes, gave money to the needy and vulnerable in our society.”



Similarly, some NGOs for widows through Karnati Foundation in the constituency, through their leader, Hajiya Aishatu Suleiman Ikon Allah, said, ”We have endorsed Hon. Musa Abubakar Mai Baban Ajihu to represent us at the House of Representatives come 2023.”

A trader in the constituency, Mr. Emeka Eze Chukuma, said, ”Hon. Abubakar has the interest of the people at heart, adding that he is a gift to humanity and deserves to be supported. We plead to Mai Baban Ajihu to answer our call.

“We know and we are proud to tell everyone that Musa Abubabakar is ready to change the narrative of the constituency.”

The people unanimously called on the good people of the Chanchaga federal constituency to support Hon. Musa Abubakar Mai Baban Ajihu for better representation.

