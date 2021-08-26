Change has come to Itsekiri land



History was made on the 21st day of year 2021 in this 21st centrury when erstwhile Prince Tsola Emiko was crowned the Olu of Warri in Itsekiri Kingdom, located in Delta state, South-south zone of Nigeria, more commonly referred to these days as the Niger- Delta. He took on the title, Ogiame Atuwase 111. At 37, he is considered the youngest Itsekiri king in at least a century. Although the new king is young physically, he is not young in spirit. Indeed he is an old human spirit in a young body. He comes with some unique historical attributes.



For instance it is recorded that he is the first Olu of Warri in living memory whose mother witnessed installation of his son as king. As the Olu himself remarked, the two important female personalities in his life’s journey here on earth are his mother and wife. And he says he would give women a voice in the palace. I have always pointed out the unique responsibility which women bear by virtue of the fact that they carry within them something – a ‘thread of substantiality’ – which men lack, and which enables them to sense the vibrations from On High and be able to receive from high above, the spiritual kingdom of God, the source of all knowledge and wisdom which bear the Will of Almighty God in which is embedded His Laws that maintain the world and in which everything is fulfilled therein from the smallest to the biggest, following the inexorable law of development. But only that woman who stands aright at her duty post, no matter where the living currents of Creation place her shall be able to fulfill the task required of her by the Creator who implanted in her the gift of a ‘thread of substantiality’.



Women can singly influence the fruits of their womb. Unfortunately, most of us have trampled underfoot, this sacred gift of God, exchanging it for a pot of porridge in the form of frivolous living and other sundry iniquities that are against the Commandments/Laws of God. Thence most of us can no longer see nor hear spiritually, our conscience, the voice of the spirit is dead, hence the great failure all around us, from north to south, all around the globe in multifarious forms, resulting in eccentricities, the smallest of which is lesbian,gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) manifestations.



As I continue to insist, women bear the greatest guilt for the lamentations of the present times. Only here and there in our world of today, do we still find women who stand aright, exerting themselves to be able to fulfill their ordained task in the power of God amidst the surrounding gloom. They are the shining light, an oasis in the desert…..



The new King of Warri Kingdom should regard those two women (Iye Atuwase 111 and Olori Atuwase 111) as his counselors. Their task is one of quiet working in selfless love for their people imbued with a strong volition for what is good, pure and noble. He should consider them as his best advisers, if they stand aright in humble service as quiet mediators for the good. It is remarkable that both women are not Itsekiris but of Yoruba and Benin ancestory.



Thus Ogaime Atuwase 111 is about the only King in living memory whose mother and wife have their roots outside of his own tribe. However, those two tribes are connected with his native land. The first king of the Itsekiri nation that is the first Olu of Warri was a Prince of Benin Kingdom. So, the Itsekiri kingdom has some kind of umbilical cord with the Benin monarchy so to speak. Also, the Itsekiri language itself has lots of Yoruba words in it. The import of the king’s partial Yoruba and Benin connections is that he should work for harmony with all of the kingdom’s neighbours and beyond – both friends and foes alike. The ultimate goal should be to achieve unity where none of the surrounding tribes are envious of any and where the achievements of one trickles down to the other (vice versa) engendering joy and peace in all.



Ogiame Atuwatse 111 is anchoring the coming new time when harmonious relationship with all with intent of unity of purpose reigns rather than the old, divisive era of quarrelsome, distrust of neigbours, particularly the urhobos. In this connection it is noteworthy that the new king has symbolically set aside the curse placed upon the land and the nation by his grandfather who felt he had been unjustly treated.

Noteworthy too is his proclamation that he does not feel offended by those that apparently opposed his nomination and tried to derail it one way or other as well as those that ‘stole the crown’. It is poetic justice that that act has led to the emergence of a new, “gold, more beautiful crown” which he is now the first to wear. Thus, many things about this new king point to a new era. Change has come to Itsekiri land

Upon looking back, the new king would find that his life’s trajectory, experiences have been geared by ‘fate’ towards preparing for this exalted office at this material time, the 21st century. There is no accident in Creation. Ogiame Atuwase 111 should view his new task not just as a terrestrial one but also spiritual. Your Highness, may you lead aright, may you be led to new recognitions and may the Grace of our Lord, the Creator of Heaven and earth be with you. Amen.



