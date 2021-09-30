Channel agitations toward good governance, Ogun speaker tells NLC

The speaker of Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has challenged the executive of the labour unions to always focus their agitations on the promotion and entrenchment of good governance rather than remuneration of workers.

Oluomo threw the challenge in Abeokuta during the 2021 Independence Day anniversary lecture organised by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) themed: “Nigeria at Cross Road: Who and What would save the Masses.”

The speaker noted that propagation of issues that would advance good governance would always enjoy popular support from the masses, noting that championing development based policies would go a long way in putting the nation on the path of progress and economic stability.

He also charged the union leaders to always have interest in politics whether directly or indirectly, saying that there was need for a change of attitude on the part of the elite, who often showed apathy in electioneering process, especially during voting.

Citing the issues surrounding the last general elections in the United States, the speaker recalled that Donald Trump became an issue, all segments of the American society rose against him.

Commenting on the challenges being encountered by politicians in Nigeria, Oluomo remarked that a lot of challenges were being encountered by politicians, who seek elective positions, part of which he grossly faced during the 2019 general elections.

He counseled the leadership of the union to be united and join in mobilising the people for electoral process, stressing the need to de-emphasise money politics in the electoral process to produce high quality individuals holding elective offices.

Earlier in his presentation, the guest lecturer and a foremost human rights activist, Femi Aborisade, stated the need for the labour unions to provide leadership to the masses in championing good.