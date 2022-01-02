Channel credit facilities to poultry sector, PAN FCT tells FG

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) FCT chapter has urged the federal government to prioritise disbursement of credit facilities to the poultry sector.

The Chairman PAN FCT Chapter, Engr. Pius Aminu, in an addressed on Sunday in Abuja, said the request if granted will help sustain employment in the sector.

And that his administration this year will pay more attention to training and retraining of poultry Farmers in FCT to embrace the modern and improved practises in poultry business to enhance performance, and quality membership drive.

Aminu said the association achieved a lot in 2021 under his administration in restructuring the Association administratively to make PAN FCT stand out and meet the desires of the Farmers in FCT and it’s environs.

He said it will build more networks with stakeholders to ensure collaboration and supports, forge effective collaboration with Press/ media houses to bring the association’s opinion and narrative down to the relevant authorities, while also ensuring inclusive performance of small, medium and large scale poultry farmers in all programs of the Association.

He however lamented the high prices of inputs saying it has affected the sector negatively.

“We are also deeply concerned with the high prices of inputs viz maize, soya, micro ingredients and others which have affected our beloved poultry farmers and have contributed to the closure of several farms within FCT. This is largely attributed to Covid-19 Pandemic.

“All relevant stakeholders are being engaged to cushion the effects of this so we crave for understanding and patience from our esteemed poultry farmers as this will soon fizzle out.

“Maize in particular is a gold mine for hoarders which are impacting negatively on poultry farmers. Government is also very much supportive to farmers in that regards but we seek for more Government interventions in the areas of monitoring, tracking and proper utilisation of funds released for cushioning programmes to avoid the collapse of the poultry

business with its attendant negative impact on employment.

“As we are all aware of the security challenges facing our dear nation we once again appeal to government to prioritise disbursement of credit facilities to the poultry sector because despite the daunting challenges the poultry farmers are still able to sustain their employment generation which if given adequate attention to genuine and active poultry farmers that will surely impact positively on the security challenges facing our nation, as there is direct relationship between insecurity and unemployment which can affect security. The FCT Chapter is very ready to partner with the Government in that regard,” he said.

He said further that sustainability of the poultry business in the FCT is the association’s mission, and that it will continue to drive that mission through it price advisory and monitoring committee to advise our farmers on appropriate pricing of poultry products.

“We advise our farmers to be more vigilant and security conscious around their farms. And also encourage our existing poultry farmers and potential poultry farmers to ensure their registration status is verified and confirmed via our websitewww.panfct.com.ng using their membership registration number as henceforth only those farmers that are duly uploaded on our website will be given considerations, this is to enable us know our active and inactive farmers. Every one need to be involved, together we achieve bigger,” he said

Related

No tags for this post.