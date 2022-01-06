Channels interview: Buhari has nothing new to offer – PDP

National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being comfortable with the state of the economy and insecurity in the country, insisting that the president’s has nothing new to offer.

Ayu also criticised the president for pushing the blame for the incessant killing of farmers by terrorists on locals along grazing routes.

The former Senate President who stated this in a brief response to Buhari’s interview aired on Channels Television, Wednesday evening, declared that “it appears the continued killings in some localities of Nigeria, particularly in the North, and more specifically in President Buhari’s home state of Katsina, may not matter to him, with his statement that State Police is not an option.”

Ayu said, “Watching President Muhammadu Buhari this evening on Channels TV during an interview session was a gratuitous waste of time because there was nothing new coming from the President. As being said by many before now, to expect anything new from our President would be a misplaced and unfortunate expectation.

“From the economy to insecurity, killing of innocent farmers by terrorists (which some erroneously term farmers/herders clashes) and other sundry issues, President Buhari honoured his calling as a President who has nothing new to offer,” he claimed.

The PDP national chairman also berated President Buhari for repeating what he described as “the impotent argument” of grazing routes.

“Well, what the President failed to reference is that the herders plying the grazing routes before, neither carried AK47s, nor did they engage in raping of women and despoliation of the assets of those along the routes. Mr President’s position of saying the locals should be asked what went wrong flies in the face of reason and contemporary realities,” Ayu stated.

The statement further reads “Tied to that but not limited in scope is the issue of insecurity and a re-organisation of the Nigeria Police to accommodate present, peculiar, environmental and social challenges.