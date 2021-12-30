Charley Boy reacts to Ooni of Ife’s marriage crisis

Charley Boy also known as Area Fada has reacted to the Ooni of Ife marriage saga.

Charley Boy shared a picture of himself with the monarch on his instagram account, Thursday, saying “all that glitters is not gold”.

In his words; “See dis my fine bobo. How e come be say in less dan 2 months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom.

“To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u.

“True true, all dat glitters is not gold. My people, how una see dis matter? How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?”

