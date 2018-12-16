Charly Boy rides Keke back home after wedding 40-year old wife

Exactly 40 years into their marriage, Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, and his wife, Diane, also known as Lady Di, have formally consumated their marriagee in church, a request, the versatile entertainer, said was a special request from the 102-year-old mother.

The Area Fada, a native of Uguta, in Imo State, met his wife, an American, 40 years ago in the US, as a young man and the marriage which they finally sealed off on a low key in Abuja, produced three children.

Charlyboy and Diane exchanged marriage vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The low-keyed wedding was officiated by the outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the aged mother of Charlyboy.

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, was also in attendance among some other clergymen.

The couple exchanged the “I do” vows amidst cheers from the congregation.

They thereafter signed the marriage register.

Onaiyekan, in his exhortation, hailed the couple for staying together for over four decades.

He, however, urged them to be committed to their marriage vows by showing mutual love, understanding and respect for each other.

”I specially congratulate Charles and his wife for this Godly decision, and I pray God to keep them together.”

Charlyboy on the sidelines said that he and his wife decided to wed in church to honour his aged mother who had been ‘pleading that we do the right thing’.

He said that he got married as a teenager in 1974, and secured divorced after the union produced one child.

He noted that the Catholic Church observed a strict marital doctrine.

”This is not that kind of marriage with fanfare; I am doing it to please my aged mother and meet certain demands of the society.

”She has been pleading that we do the right thing, saying this is the woman I have been living with for 40 years.

”We have been following through with the process of annulment of my last marriage, and my former wife who has since remarried cooperated very well, and then in 2017, the marriage was formally annulled.

”My mother actually got the wife for me at the age of 19 because I was a little rascally with women as a young man; she thinks it would curb my sexual excesses,” he said.

Charlyboy, who is 67 years, has nine children from different women, and has 16 grandchildren.

He has, however, always regarded Diane as the mother of all his children.