Check female players contracts going abroad – Chiejine tells NFF

Former Super Falcons former goalkeeper and assistant coach, Ann Chiejine has called on the Nigeria Football Federation NFF to be more involved in contract agreements many Nigerian female footballers now sign with club sides abroad, especially in Europe and Asia. Chiejine, who has featured for the national team at three different FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, said on Monday in Abu­ja that the contents of such contract agreements are very alarming. “The rate at which Nige­rian female footballers sign playing contracts with clubs across the world, particularly in Europe and Asia, is now alarming and needs to be checked.

She emphasized how players jump into a contract that makes them slaves to the club and their agents. “It is very disturbing that they jump at any available opportunity to play in Europe and Asia without bothering about the contents of the contracts,’’ she told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“It is unbelievable that these players sign contracts that see them earning very little as low as 400 dollars and not higher than about 600 dollars per month.

“So, my advice is that the NFF should be more involved in their contract agreements.

“The football agents are ex­ploiting the players and it has to stop.’’