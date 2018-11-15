Check on Atiku’s air craft not political – Minister

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator HadiSirika has cleared the air that check conducted on the aircraft belonging to the Former Vice President, AlhajiAtikuAbubakar at the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja recently

were not driven by any political consideration, as being wrongly interpreted by a section of Nigerians.

The minister said it was part of the rules by professional and industry practice as regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Sirika said such checks as carried out on the former Vice President’s aircraft are mandatory and routine, and that no one is exempted, except the President, Vice President and visiting Presidents.

In a press statement issued by the Deputy Director of press in Ministry, James Odaudu explained that when travelling “Exemption from the primary inspection and screening process at the airport central screening points are extended to the following persons when travelling on official business: a. Visiting Head of State and entourage; b. the President and entourage, and c. the Vice President and entourage”.

“The ICAO security programme also requires that Ministers and senior government officials are screened in the same manner as other passengers as they are expected to set examples for the travelling public and to the aviation security officials responsible for screening passengers.

“It is a routine practice that all incoming aircrafts and passengers on international flights must go through customs, immigration, health, security and money laundering checks.

“The general public is therefore assured that the Ministry and its agencies would always accord the desired respect to the nation’s leaders, just as they are committed to ensuring the entrenchment of safety and security at the nation’s airports without political considerations,” he said.

