CHEDI distributes 100 grinding machines to FCT, Nasarawa women 



A non-governmental Organisation, Citizens’ Health Education and Development Initiative (CHEDI), has distributed one hundred grinding machines, heavy duty earmuffs and five thousand Naira to vulnerable women and girls in FCT and Nasarawa state, respectively.

CHEDI noted that the economic empowerment programme was funded through the World Bank Staff Community Connections Campaigns for 2022.



Speaking during the distribution of the items at the Govt Secondary School, Wuse 2, Abuja, CHEDI’s executive director, Chief Mrs. Selina Akunna Enyioha, described the beneficiaries as special people as they were fished out from among millions of women and girls that require assistance in Nigeria.



Enyioha stated that from the Community Needs Assessment the Initiative conducted in some of the communities, most of the women interviewed requested to be empowered with grinding machines which they can operate at home or close to their homes.



She added that many of the beneficiaries were scared of venturing to their farms for fear of being kidnapped, raped or at times, killed, and some of them who are bread winners to their families, could no longer afford feeding their children, send them to school or pay hospital bills, hence they needed an alternative means of livelihood.



She said with the economic situation in the country, compounded by COVID-I9 pandemic and worsened by insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, rape and other vices,everyone is now in need and qualifies for some form of empowerment.

