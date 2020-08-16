Chelsea close in move for Brighton captain Dunk



Chelsea are closing on a £40million transfer swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk as Frank Lampard looks to shore up his defence.

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Dunk.



But Dunk is a lifelong Chelsea fan and believes he is on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard needs to stiffen up a defence that conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season — more than any other team in the top ten.

Chelsea have also considered a move for former Blues academy starlet Declan Rice — but West Ham value the England ace at a massive £80m.

And Dunk, a consistent performer in Brighton’s three seasons back in the top flight, is now emerging as the leading candidate.



He has been with Brighton since the age of ten and became only the fourth player from the club to win a senior England cap when he made his debut in 2018.

But the 28-year-old has made no secret of his love for Chelsea.

