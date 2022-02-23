Chelsea down Lille in UEFA Champions League last 16 clash

Chelsea might just be allowed to have one eye on the quarter-finals as they recorded a 2-0 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Thomas Tuchel’s side never really needed to click into their top gear, but they were good value for their win nonetheless.

The Blues started excellently and had carved out three chances in the opening eight minutes, all falling to Kai Havertz. He passed up a great chance to finish from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross, forced a save with his second, and finally headed into the net with his third chance in the eighth minute.

From then, they looked like they might overwhelm the French champions, who have had a tough time this season, and they could have been out of sight by half time. But it wasn’t to be. Lille reacted well and pressed, and weren’t going to be rolled over by their hosts. They had their chances, but were unable to score despite Renato Sanches’ excellence.

Chelsea’s second goal came just after the hour mark and was only made possible thanks to a great break from N’Golo Kante, which aided Christian Pulisic to find space to score.

After that, the Blues were in full control and were able to see things out to claim a comfortable win.

Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku watched on from the bench.